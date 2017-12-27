Small firms hit by late payments from Scottish Government

Almost one in four invoices to the devolved administration are not paid promptly.

Invoices: A total of 77.4% of bills were settled within five days. PA

The Scottish Government has been accused of hampering small businesses after it emerged almost one in four invoices it receives are not paid promptly.

Finance secretary Derek Mackay revealed the information after he was questioned over the practice by Labour MSP Jackie Baillie.

During the current financial year to October, 77.4% of undisputed invoices were paid within five days.

It is the Scottish Government's poorest payment rate during the last years.

Prompt invoice payments form a key part of the devolved administration's business pledge scheme, which encourages private firms to adopt better practices.

"Paying on time ensures that suppliers' cash flows are healthy, which has positive benefits for those companies, as well as minimising disruption to your supply chain," the document states.

"In addition, a prompt payment record can attract more preferable buying terms for you with new suppliers and will encourage more companies to compete for your business.

"Your reputation and your bottom line are improved when you pay on time."

Baillie said: "Late payments can stop our small businesses from growing and it is simply ridiculous that the Scottish Government is so bad at it, with nearly one in four bills not being paid on time.

"This has a real knock on effect for small and medium sized enterprises on government contracts which need the cash flow to keep trading."

STV News has contacted the Scottish Government for comment.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.