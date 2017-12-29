Number of available hospital beds plummets in five years

The Scottish Conservatives say it is easy to see why NHS 'horror stories' happen.

NHS Scotland: The health secretary says the number of beds varies throughout the year. © iStock

The number of hospital beds available within NHS Scotland has plummeted over the last five years, official figures show.

Statistics released by NHS Scotland's information services division show the number of beds has declined by 1672 to 21,340, a fall of 7.3%, since 2012-13.

NHS Grampian was one of the worst affected health boards with a 17% drop in bed numbers over the period.

Scottish Conservative shadow health secretary Miles Briggs said: "The NHS is under severe financial pressure but having access to a hospital bed must remain one of its fundamental principles.

"We've all heard the horror stories about people being kept waiting on trolleys in accident and emergency, and massive delays for various types of care.

"When these things happen against a backdrop of dwindling bed numbers, it's easy to see where at least some of that problem lies."

Health secretary Shona Robison said the Scottish Government is spending £22.4m this winter to deal with demand.

In response to the report's findings, Robison said: "Annual NHS activity statistics reflect the changes we have seen over the last ten years, as clinical practice has evolved and the population has changed.

"We have seen a significant 10% reduction in length of stay in hospital for elective admissions since 2011/12 and there are also signs that the growth in emergency admissions is slowing year on year - which is good for patients.

"The number of available beds will vary throughout the year to reflect demand, however, we have introduced measures to ensure there is an increased focus on hospital capacity and patient flow."

