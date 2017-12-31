Old Bill: Police Scotland still using car from 1989
The force says the average age of its fleet of vehicles is five years old.
Police Scotland are still using a vehicle bought in 1989, a freedom of information request has revealed.
The 28-year-old car is the oldest in the national force's entire fleet.
The information, which was obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats, has drawn into question the standard of vehicles used by the force.
Earlier this year, Scottish Police Federation chairman Calum Steele complained some cars had parts held together by duct tape and cable ties.
Police Scotland said the average age of its fleet this year, and over the past two financial years, has been just five years old.
Lid Dem justice spokesman Liam McArthur said: "People will be surprised to learn that the police still own a vehicle from 1989. Maybe it is an Audi Quattro.
"Earlier this year Scottish Liberal Democrats revealed that it will cost Police Scotland more than a quarter of a billion pounds to maintain the crumbling police estate over the next ten years."
STV News has approached Police Scotland for comment.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.