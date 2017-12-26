  • STV
  • MySTV

'Eight in ten Scots' in favour of ban on fox hunting

STV

New research has found 80% of the public want the activity to be illegal.

Foxes: Ban on hunting with dogs introduced in 2002.
Foxes: Ban on hunting with dogs introduced in 2002. ©jans canon Creative Commons Cropped

A new poll suggests as many as eight in ten Scots support fox hunting being illegal north of the border.

The research, commissioned by the League Against Cruel Sports Scotland and published on the biggest day in the hunting calendar, found that 80% thought hunting foxes should be against the law.

Fox hunting with dogs was banned in Scotland through the Protection of Wild Mammals (Scotland) Act in 2002, with an exemption for using dogs to flush out foxes for pest control or protecting livestock or ground-nesting birds.

Mounted hunts in Scotland have since offered farmers, landowners and estate managers a pest control service but a review by Lord Bonomy published last year found there were "grounds to suspect" fox hunting takes place illegally and he recommended having independent monitors to police hunts.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1403286-scotland-s-ban-on-fox-hunting-has-failed-says-msp/ | default

Polling was carried out for the league by Mark Diffley Consultancy and Research, the new venture from the former director of the research institute Ipsos Mori Scotland, using the online research panel ScotPulse.

A total of 1,463 responses were received between September 5 and 13.

It found a majority of supporters of all political parties were in favour of maintaining the ban, ranging from 60% of Tory voters to 83% and 88% respectively for Labour and SNP voters.

Robbie Marsland, director of the League Against Cruel Sports Scotland, said: "These latest figures show the vast majority of the public fully support a ban on fox hunting with 80% of those polled voicing support for the activity to be illegal.

"Repeated polling over many years has consistently shown this to be the case with public opinion rooted firmly against this cruel and outdated pastime."

'Hunts are continuing to go out two or three times a week over the hunting season, hunting in a way which is almost identical to pre-ban hunting.'
Robbie Marsland

He continued: "Fox hunting with hounds was banned in Scotland fifteen years ago yet sadly we have a law which has not served the purpose for which it was intended.

"This means hunts are continuing to go out two or three times a week over the hunting season, hunting in a way which is almost identical to pre-ban hunting making the law a complete waste of time.

"The League will continue to campaign for a law which does what was originally intended and really ban hunting."

Scottish Green MSP Alison Johnstone recently announced plans to lodge a member's bill to outlaw fox hunting, claiming the current legal restrictions have "failed".

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "We are currently consulting on Lord Bonomy's recommendations for legislative reform and would encourage everyone with an interest to take part.

"We have also established a stakeholder group to develop a new code of practice and assess the feasibility of a new monitoring scheme.

"We remain committed to ensuring the highest welfare standards for all animals, including those in the wild, and encourage everyone to notify Police Scotland if anyone is suspected of breaking the law."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.