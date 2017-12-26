  • STV
Quarter of a million Scots in 'insecure employment'

STV

A total of 71,000 people are also on zero hours contracts, researchers found.

Employment: Research from Labour force survey. Dave Thompson / PA Archive/Press Association Images

More than a quarter of a million workers in Scotland are thought to be in insecure employment, according to new analysis.

Figures from the independent Scottish Parliament Information Centre, (Spice) show an estimated 274,000 people in Scotland are in insecure work.

A total of 71,000 are on zero hours contracts and a further 43,000 in insecure temporary work, excluding those on fixed short term contracts.

Researchers estimate 160,000 workers in Scotland are in low-paid self employment, based on a Social Market Foundation estimate of the proportion of self employed workers on low pay, applied to Scottish estimates of the number of self employed workers.

The research, commissioned by Labour, is based on the Office for National Statistics April-June Labour force survey.

'Too many jobs in Scotland are insecure, without guaranteed hours or income.'
Jackie Baillie

Scottish Labour economy spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said: "Too many jobs in Scotland are insecure, without guaranteed hours or income.

"That insecurity then flows through our economy holding it back - from the stress it puts on working people, to the pressure it puts on family finances.

"People can't plan ahead if they don't know what next month's pay cheque will be - if it turns up at all."

She added: "The next Labour government will ban zero hours contracts, and we will press the SNP to stop handing taxpayer money, in the form of public contracts and grants, to companies who use them.

"But there is a wider issue here around the quality of jobs in our economy. We need a move towards high wage, high skill jobs that can only be delivered by a proper industrial strategy and an end to austerity."

'Wages in Scotland are growing overall and we have seen a fall of 6000 in the number of people on zero hours contracts.'
Scottish Government

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "Wages in Scotland are growing overall and we have seen a fall of 6000 in the number of people on zero hours contracts.

"Latest figures also show that the overall level of temporary employment in Scotland fell by 5.7% over the year to July 2016 to June 2017 however we are mindful that temporary employment can also be a choice for individuals who want to work flexibly.

"The figures used here for low income earners are UK wide figures and not specific to Scotland.

"In recent months we have seen employment rates close to record highs and unemployment rates close to record lows - clearly the UK Government's stance on Brexit continues to present a huge threat to jobs and prosperity in Scotland."

