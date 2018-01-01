Scots missing out on £545m of unclaimed tax credits

Scottish Labour say more should be done to raise awareness of the payments.

Tax credits: Some of the country's poorest families are missing out on thousands of pounds. STV

Scots are missing out on more than £500m worth of tax credits, according to new research.

The independent Scottish Parliament Information Centre (Spice) has estimated around £545m of tax credits are going unclaimed by those who are entitled to them.

Working and child tax credits are two of the six benefits that are currently being amalgamated into the new universal credit payment.

The UK Government hope having fewer individual benefits will mean those on low incomes will find it easier to claim welfare payments.

Despite the thinking behind universal credit, the new system has been hit a series of problems since its expansion last year.

Scottish Labour, who commissioned Spice to carry out the research, called on both the Scottish and UK Governments to do more to raise awareness of what people are rightfully entitled to claim.

The party's social security spokesman Mark Griffin said: "Scots are missing out on more than half a billion worth of tax credits.

"At a time of soaring child poverty and falling wages, both the Scottish and UK governments should be doing more to make sure people get what they are entitled to.

"Making sure, in law, that cash goes to the people who are entitled to it could make a huge difference."

The Scottish Government's social security minister, Jeane Freeman, said the devolved administration is already taking steps to encourage people to make claims.

She said: "In Scotland today there are still many people on low incomes who are not claiming the financial support they are entitled to.

"That is why we have a programme of benefit take up activity and are working with partners to encourage people to claim for the benefits and support they are entitled to.

"The vast majority of benefits are reserved to the UK Government so we would urge them to follow our lead and do the same and ensure everyone is encouraged to claim for the benefits and support they are entitled to."

STV News has contacted the UK Government's Department for Work and Pensions for comment.

