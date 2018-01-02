  • STV
  • MySTV

Pupils miss one million days through term-time holidays

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

It is the highest unauthorised holiday figure ever recorded in Scottish schools.

Holidays: Many parents take term-time holidays as they can often be cheaper.
Holidays: Many parents take term-time holidays as they can often be cheaper. PA

Scottish children missed almost one million school days last year through term-time holidays, official statistics show.

Figures from the Scottish Government show 910,272 days were missed last year through unauthorised holidays.

The total equates to 0.7% of all school days, up from 0.5% when the survey was last taken two years ago.

Many parents opt for a term-time holiday as they can often be cheaper than a break booked during the height of summer.

It is the highest recorded holiday absence rate ever found by the Scottish Government.

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1392040-more-than-half-of-school-leavers-did-not-get-maths-grades/ | default

When unauthorised absences including truancy are also accounted for, almost two million days were missed by pupils.

Scottish Labour's shadow education secretary said the statistics "should be a cause of concern" for the Scottish Government.

He said: "Policy makers in the Scottish Government should be asking themselves why there has been such a sharp increase in these unauthorised absences and the knock on affect that will have on young people getting the skills they need.

"We know the pressures families fall under as the Christmas and summer holidays approach - airlines hike up the price of flights forcing families to choose between the last week of school or being able to afford a holiday or travel to see loved ones."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1391329-head-teachers-given-new-powers-under-education-reforms/ | default

Unlike in England, Scottish parents are not routinely fined for taking their children out of school for a family holiday.

English parents found to have done so can be fined £60, doubling to £120 if it's not paid after 21 days.

Almost 64,000 fines were issued in England between September 2013 and August 2014.

Scottish local authorities can issue an attendance order under section 38 of the Education (Scotland) Act 1980, non-compliance could lead to the parents being fined after being prosecuted though a Sheriff Court. Such prosecutions are rare.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: Although only around 0.7% of half day sessions were lost to unauthorised holiday absences in 2016/17, it is important that schools and parents continue to do all they can to ensure good attendance to maintain children's attainment.

"The Scottish Government will continue to support local authorities, schools and parents to do all they can to ensure good attendance in addition to our considerable investment in raising attainment."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.