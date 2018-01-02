Pupils miss one million days through term-time holidays

It is the highest unauthorised holiday figure ever recorded in Scottish schools.

Holidays: Many parents take term-time holidays as they can often be cheaper. PA

Scottish children missed almost one million school days last year through term-time holidays, official statistics show.

Figures from the Scottish Government show 910,272 days were missed last year through unauthorised holidays.

The total equates to 0.7% of all school days, up from 0.5% when the survey was last taken two years ago.

Many parents opt for a term-time holiday as they can often be cheaper than a break booked during the height of summer.

It is the highest recorded holiday absence rate ever found by the Scottish Government.

When unauthorised absences including truancy are also accounted for, almost two million days were missed by pupils.

Scottish Labour's shadow education secretary said the statistics "should be a cause of concern" for the Scottish Government.

He said: "Policy makers in the Scottish Government should be asking themselves why there has been such a sharp increase in these unauthorised absences and the knock on affect that will have on young people getting the skills they need.

"We know the pressures families fall under as the Christmas and summer holidays approach - airlines hike up the price of flights forcing families to choose between the last week of school or being able to afford a holiday or travel to see loved ones."

Unlike in England, Scottish parents are not routinely fined for taking their children out of school for a family holiday.

English parents found to have done so can be fined £60, doubling to £120 if it's not paid after 21 days.

Almost 64,000 fines were issued in England between September 2013 and August 2014.

Scottish local authorities can issue an attendance order under section 38 of the Education (Scotland) Act 1980, non-compliance could lead to the parents being fined after being prosecuted though a Sheriff Court. Such prosecutions are rare.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: Although only around 0.7% of half day sessions were lost to unauthorised holiday absences in 2016/17, it is important that schools and parents continue to do all they can to ensure good attendance to maintain children's attainment.

"The Scottish Government will continue to support local authorities, schools and parents to do all they can to ensure good attendance in addition to our considerable investment in raising attainment."

