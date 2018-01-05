Teachers' union threatens industrial action over pay

The EIS is calling for salaries to be restored to pre-austerity levels.

Teaching: Pay rise of 2% 'not acceptable' (file pic).

A union has threatened industrial action in schools unless teachers' pay is substantially improved this year.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) warned a below inflation pay rise would be "unacceptable" ahead of negotiations with the Scottish Government and councils.

The Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT) will decide the 2018/19 pay settlement for Scotland's teachers, with the EIS calling for pay to be restored to pre-austerity levels.

Finance secretary Derek Mackay has committed to lifting the 1% public sector pay cap and providing for a 3% pay rise for NHS staff, police, teachers and others earning up to £30,000 and 2% for those earning more than £30,000.

The union, which represents more than 80% of Scotland's teachers, said the 2% offer was not good enough.

General secretary Larry Flanagan said: "The EIS will enter into this year's SNCT discussions in good faith, and we will hope that a fair agreement can be reached quickly through negotiation.

"We are very clear, however, that the finance secretary's 2% offer will not be acceptable to Scotland's teachers.

"We go into these discussions with a very clear objective - to achieve a meaningful pay award that will start the process of returning teachers' pay to pre-austerity levels.

"We hope to achieve this through negotiation but stand fully prepared to take all options - including industrial action - to ensure that teachers receive the fair pay increase that they deserve."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "We have already taken action to reduce workload and have agreed a backdated 1% pay rise from April and a further 1% uplift from January until the end of March 2018 - backed by an additional £24m in the draft budget."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.