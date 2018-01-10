  • STV
  • MySTV

Doctors demand more funds for NHS Scotland to survive

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

The British Medical Association warns of a 'growing gap' between demand and supply.

Health service: The BMA say there is a 'growing gap' between patient demand and NHS supply.
Health service: The BMA say there is a 'growing gap' between patient demand and NHS supply. Peter Byrne/PA Wire

NHS Scotland will not be able to maintain its level of service unless it receives more funding, the British Medical Association (BMA) has warned.

The country's health service has been under pressure in recent weeks amid an increase in flu that led to patients waiting hours to be seen at accident and emergency (A&E) wards during the festive period.

One health board, NHS Lanarkshire, had to ask their office staff to volunteer to clean dirty hospital wards and GP practices.

Elective and non-urgent operations were cancelled for a number of days at Monklands, Hairmyres and Wishaw hospitals last week in a bid to free up medics.

BMA Scotland chairman Dr Peter Bennie rejected claims that winter crises are "inevitable" and instead blamed a lack of planning and resource funding from the Scottish Government.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1405792-sturgeon-praises-team-spirit-of-nhs-volunteer-cleaners/ | default

He said: "Instead of gratitude, we need a long-term, sustainable plan that closes the growing gap between resources, in particular finances, and the demand for services.

"And we must not simply dismiss this as the inevitable increase in pressure that winter brings. This time of year can bring the challenges the NHS faces on a daily basis into a sharper focus. 

"But ultimately, there is simply not the funding or plans in place to go on as we are, regardless of what season we are in."

He added: "The BMA believe that multiple targets, an ageing population and the funding gap are creating a vicious circle, stretching the system and the workforce beyond their means.

"In winter, that results in the type of rapid deterioration of services that we have seen over recent days. But over the course of the rest of the year it also means the ongoing eroding of standards, care and services. Patients deserve better."

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1405531-office-staff-reployed-as-cleaners-amid-rising-a-e-demand/ | default

Health secretary Shona Robison said NHS Scotland is benefiting from record staffing and funding levels.

She said the Scottish Government aims "to go further" and will increase the health service's budget by £2bn by 2021.

Robison said: "Health boards have worked to put in place robust winter contingency planning arrangements, which they've demonstrated in their response to exceptional winter pressures. 

"Staff right across Scotland should be thanked for their hard work and dedication throughout this time.

"Flu rates in Scotland doubled in December and there was a 20% increase in A&E attendances leading up to Christmas."

She added: "During Christmas week, the Scottish Ambulance Service reported an almost 40% increase in the number of calls on Hogmanay alone, and NHS 24 received more than 45,000 calls in the four days over Christmas - almost double the number of calls in the same period last year."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1405408-lone-paramedics-sent-to-emergencies-ten-thousand-times/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.