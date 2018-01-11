Nigel Farage: Maybe we should have a second EU referendum

The former Ukip leader said a fresh vote would silence the "moaning" Remainers.

The former Ukip leader speaking on Thursday morning. Wright Stuff/Channel 5

Nigel Farage has suggested Britain holds a second EU referendum to silence the "moaning" Remainers.

Mr Farage, speaking on The Wright Stuff, said a second referendum would "kill it [the issue] off for a generation".

"Maybe, just maybe, I'm reaching the point of thinking that we should have a second referendum on EU membership.

"I think if we had a second referendum on EU membership we would kill it off for a generation."

The former Ukip leader went on to predict that the Leave campaign would win by a greater margin if the vote were to be held again.