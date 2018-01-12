Kezia Dugdale paid £70,000 for I'm a Celebrity stint

The former Scottish Labour leader has donated £5100 of the sum to charities.

Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has revealed she was paid £70,000 to appear on STV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The Labour MSP informed Holyrood authorities of the payment and it has now been placed on her public register of interests.

A spokesman for the 36-year-old said after tax was deducted by both UK and Australian authorities the sum was reduced to £45,000.

The politician has also decided to donate £5100 of her fee to be shared by three charities.

Dugdale said: "I'm pleased that a number of charities which do amazing work across Scotland will benefit financially from this. I'm delighted to be back in the parliament serving my constituents across the Lothians.

"I held more than 30 surgeries across the region in 2017 and I will continue to be an open and accessible MSP throughout 2018 and beyond.

"I also look forward to developing a number of campaigns around the Year of Young People in 2018."

Her stint in the Australian jungle was short, with the MSP being the second contestant to be voted off the show by the public.

She packed a lot in to her limited time in the jungle including drinking smoothies made of bull's penis and pig anus, crawling through a tank of fish guts named 'Sickola Sturgeon' and taking part in a bushtucker trial with Boris Johnson's father Stanley Johnson.

Jungle: Kezia Dugdale was the second contestant to be voted off the show. ITV Studios

After being evicted from the camp, Dugdale remained overseas and stayed in the five-star Palazzo Versace hotel.

Her hotel fees and flights were met by the production company.

Alongside the fee, the 36-year old was paid a daily sumfor not being in the camp.

The MSP received somewhere between £80,000 and £85,000 in remuneration from the show when her fee, flights and accommodation are added together.

Dugdale did not get permission from party bosses to leave her parliamentary duties behind before jetting off to appear on the realty TV programme.

Upon her return to Scotland, the MSP was served with a written warning and barred from holding a press conference surrounding the disciplinary procedure.

