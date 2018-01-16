  • STV
Mandatory sprinklers plan will save lives, says MSP

STV

Labour MSP David Stewart wants all newly built social housing to have the systems.

Grenfell fire: A total of 71 people died in the London tower block blaze.
A Labour MSP has said his plan to make it a legal requirement for sprinklers to be installed in all new-build social housing will save lives.

Highlands and Islands MSP David Stewart has put forward a member's bill at Holyrood which if passed would make it illegal for local authorities and housing associations not to fit sprinklers in their new homes.

The planned law comes in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster and would bring all local authorities across Scotland in line with Wales.

Currently only Dundee, Angus and Fife councils fit sprinklers into all new social housing units.

Since 2005, all new build high rises in Scotland have required to have the fire suppression system built in.

Mr Stewart said: "Undoubtedly sprinklers will play a role in preventing deaths and accidents in Scotland.

"I'm delighted to have the support of the Fire Brigade Union (FBU) and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

"The FBU have made the point if there had been sprinklers in Grenfell Tower the fire would have stopped at the fridge."

The 61-year old also points to the fact there have never been multiple fire deaths in Scotland within a building with a sprinkler system installed.

The Labour politician added: "My bill, if successful, would require all local authorities and housing associations to have sprinklers fitted in new builds.

"We're also looking at consulting on retrofitting in high rise flats."

Stewart said the Conservatives had backed his plans and he had a positive response from the Scottish Government, with meetings planned with Labour and the Greens.

He urged members of the public and organisations to back his proposal which has started a three-month consultation period which ends on April 16.

The British Automatic Fire Sprinkler Association has already pledged support.

Association Chief Executive Keith MacGillivray said: "It is a proven fact that sprinklers will save lives if they are installed in housing.

"We fully support David's proposed Bill which protects both the public and fire fighters."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.