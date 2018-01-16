Chief constable faces fresh misconduct allegation

Phil Gormley has been on special leave since September while claims are investigated.

Phil Gormley: Currently the subject of three investigations

A fresh allegation of misconduct has been made against Scotland's highest-ranking police officer.

Chief constable Phil Gormley has been on special leave since September while accusations of gross misconduct against him, which he denies, are investigated.

On Tuesday, the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) received another referral from the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) over alleged misconduct.

The watchdog will now consider whether the conduct, if proved, would amount to misconduct, gross misconduct or neither.

It will also establish whether an investigation is required.

There are currently three investigations by the watchdog over Mr Gormley's alleged misconduct.

The decision for him to be placed on leave is kept under regular review by the SPA, which will next consider the matter on January 25.

