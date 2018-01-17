RBS closures 'discriminate against rural communities'

Pressure group urges bank to rethink plans to close 62 branches.

Bank: Westminster committee to examine proposals (file pic).

RBS is discriminating against rural communities with its plans to close 62 of its branches in Scotland, according to a pressure group.

Scottish Rural Action (SRA) said the bank's proposal was opposed by the vast majority of Scots living outside large towns and cities.

The closures, which would see the loss of 158 jobs, will come after an RBS survey found

more people are choosing to bank online or by phone.

However the SRA pointed to its own research, which it said highlighted the negative effects of shutting branches in small towns and villages.

Its questionnaire on the closures, sent out through its mailing lists and social media channels, was completed by 1100 people.

It found 95% of those affected believe the closures should not go ahead.

Just over half cited concerns over increased isolation if the branches close, while two thirds were worried about being unable to deposit or withdraw cash.

The SRA said: "The closures - which are predominantly in rural areas - discriminate against rural communities, vulnerable people, small businesses and demonstrate a complete lack of care and compassion on the behalf of RBS."

SRA chief executive Emma Cooper added: "The proposed branch closures will have a huge impact on Scotland's rural communities, our high streets, tourism and will impact most severely on the vulnerable.

"RBS is not the only bank that has been closing branches, but many of these closures will the last branch in town closing, leaving communities and business owners with no local alternatives."

Westminster's Scottish Affairs Committee is due to take evidence on the issue on Wednesday.

Alongside SRC, MPs will also hear from trade union Unite, which has described the closures as a betrayal, and accused banking chiefs of playing down the scale of job losses.

Meanwhile, a written submission from the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) said its analysis showed RBS has cut its branch network by 70% in the last five years.

Jane Howard, managing director of personal banking, and Lee Matheson, chief executive of personal and business banking at RBS, will also give evidence.

