RBS refuses to reconsider branch closure proposals

The bank is set to shut 62 of its branches in Scotland despite widespread criticism.

RBS bosses have refused to reconsider unpopular plans to closure dozens of branches despite widespread criticism.

MPs on Westminster's Scottish Affairs Committee said the response to the bank's plans to shut 62 of its branches in Scotland was "overwhelmingly negative", with customers, particularly those in rural areas, feeling badly let down.

Jane Howard, managing director of personal banking, and Les Matheson, chief executive of personal and business banking, insisted RBS was responding to changes in customer behaviour.

Despite repeated calls from MPs, they would not commit to looking again at the closures.

Pressure groups such as Scottish Rural Action have raised concerns that the closures would have a disproportionate impact on elderly or vulnerable customers as well as small business owners.

Committee chairman Pete Wishart said: "I don't think I have ever experienced such an overwhelming negative response to a single issue in my 17 years as a Member of Parliament.

"I think what's also disappointing is your defiant response to this, where you are singularly saying you are refusing to reconsider any of these closures which is going down particularly badly in a number of rural areas."

MPs were told the closures would save the bank around £9.5m annually, though the bank claimed they were not being taken forward to save money.

SNP MP Tommy Sheppard said: "It is the case you could easily afford not to do these closures and take another year to consider the community impact and to consult further."

Labour's Danielle Rowley and Lib Dem MP Christine Jardine pointed out the bank had received a £45bn taxpayer bailout during the financial crash.

Ms Rowley asked: "Where is the gratitude...as a thank you to our communities?"

Mr Matheson said: "We understand the support that the bank has had and clearly we appreciate that, but again, we have to take account of changes that are happening."

He said less than 1% of RBS customers go into a branch on a weekly basis, with a 42% reduction in branch transactions in Scotland since 2014.

RBS was offering people a wider variety of ways to bank, through post offices, mobile vans and new community bankers, as well as online and in remaining branches, he added.

Barra's banking blow

STV News visited the Isle of Barra, where the only bank - an RBS branch - is set to close.

Islanders believe a lack of understanding of their community life has led to the plan.

RBS has been fixture on Barra for as long as most residents can remember, which has created a sense of loyalty.

But now locals feel only frustration, anxiety and anger.

They want RBS chief executive Ross McEwan to visit the island to explain the decision.

Their next nearest branch is 25 miles away on South Uist, a journey which takes 90 minutes as it requires a ferry trip.

We spoke to one businessman who admitted taking an overnight bag, in case his journey home was delayed.

