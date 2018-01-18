  • STV
Give services back to the public, says Labour leader

STV

Party's Scottish head commits to extending public ownership in wake of Carillion crash.

Richard Leonard: To give first major speech in Dundee (file pic).
Richard Leonard: To give first major speech in Dundee (file pic). Scottish Parliament

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard is to commit to extending public ownership in an effort to end the "cash bonanza to absentee shareholders".

It comes after Jeremy Corbyn said on Thursday he would rewrite the rules "to give the public back control of their services" and stop "middlemen creaming off the profits".

Mr Leonard is expected to make the pledge in his first major speech on Friday in Dundee.

He will say: "The Carillion scandal highlights the failure of our creeping reliance on private contractors to deliver public services.

"For the Tories Private Finance Initiative (PFI) was the next stage of their privatisation journey.

"For Labour it became a means to build up our public realm after years of neglect - off balance sheet and with speed.

"For the SNP the Non-Profit Distributing model created the illusion of an alternative but has simply led to the same old corporations and the same old profit distribution to absentee shareholders but just through a different route.

"It is time to draw a line under this, and look at common sense ways of bringing these into public ownership."

As part of the ambition, Scottish Labour is to begin a review into who is running public services and how projects are funded.

The plans follow the collapse of outsourcing giant Carillion and a National Audit Office report showing UK taxpayers face a £199bn bill for schemes under the controversial PFI.

SNP MSP James Dornan said: "It's good to see Labour coming round to our plan to allow a public sector bid to run Scotland's railways - conveniently forgetting they blocked these efforts in the past.

"What's welcome in this speech is the hint of an acknowledgement of Labour's disastrous failings on PFI and their toxic legacy that has left taxpayers continuing to pay through the nose."

