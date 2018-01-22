  • STV
  • MySTV

Burns Night is part of UK's 'enduring union', says May

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

The Prime Minister will host a Burns Supper in Downing Street on Monday.

Theresa May: The Prime Minister has previously described the UK as a 'precious union'.
Theresa May: The Prime Minister has previously described the UK as a 'precious union'. PA

Burns Night is a chance to celebrate Scotland's "enduring union" with the rest of the UK, the Prime Minister has said.

Theresa May is hosting a Burns supper at Number 10 on Monday before she travels to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland later this week.

The suppers are traditionally held on the poet's birthday on January 25th and are used to celebrate his contribution to Scottish culture.

Speaking ahead of the event, May said: "Scotland is a greatly valued part of our United Kingdom and its contribution to the UK is immense-economically, socially, and culturally.

"And Robert Burns is a great example of that, as one of our finest poets, famous worldwide.

"I'm very much looking forward to this evening and the chance to celebrate a great poet, a great nation and an enduring union."

Despite the Prime Minister lauding Burns as a symbol of the union, the man himself was a critic of the institution.

The Ayrshire Bard penned Such a Parcel of Rogues in 1791, a poem which criticises those Scots who signed the Act of Union with England in 1707.

The work derided the 19th century Scottish elite as a "a coward few" who had been "bought and sold for English gold".

In response to May's remarks, a spokesman for the SNP said: "Robert Burns's poetry still resonates today with its message of justice, egalitarianism and solidarity-and he famously lambasted the Treaty of Union, lamenting Scotland's loss of independence, in one of his best known works.

"While many have learned a great deal from Burns's poetry, it doesn't appear that Theresa May is one of them."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.