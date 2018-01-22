Ukip leader Henry Bolton refuses to resign

The party's ruling committee unanimously backed a vote of no confidence in Mr Bolton.

Henry Bolton refused to resign in his speech. ITV News

Ukip leader Henry Bolton has refused to resign, despite facing mounting pressure for him to do so.

The party's ruling committee unanimously backed a vote of no confidence on Sunday and Ukip's deputy leader, immigration spokesman and trade and industry spokesman have all stood down from their roles, citing the fact they could not work under Mr Bolton.

Mr Bolton's leadership of the party was called into question following revelations that his girlfriend Jo Marney sent racist text messages about Meghan Markle.

Ms Marney, 25, sent a series of messages to a friend in which she made offensive comments about Prince Harry's fiancée and black people.

Among the messages, first reported in the Mail on Sunday, were remarks that Ms Markle would "taint" the Royal Family, that she had a "tiny brain" and that black people were ugly.

Following the comments, 53-year-old Mr Bolton said he had ended the "romantic side" of his relationship with Ms Marney.

After Sunday's vote of no confidence, Ukip's deputy leader, Margot Parker MEP, quit on Monday, telling Mr Bolton to relinquish the leadership in the process.

Ms Parker's announcement was quickly followed by immigration spokesman John Bickley confirmed he would not continue in his role under the current leader.

A third resignation came as trade and industry spokesman William Dartmouth MEP, confirmed he would be standing down, too.

Ukip's assistant deputy leader Mike Hookem joined the exodus saying he had lost the support of MEPs, party staff and grassroots members.

Ukip's education spokesman David Kurten has quit over Henry Bolton's leadership of the party.

The London Assembly Member said: "It is time for him to step down with dignity rather than extending the current debacle for another four weeks.

East of England MEP Tim Aker quit as local government spokesman, saying he hoped leader Henry Bolton "does the right thing" and resigns.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.