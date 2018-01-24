One in five young Scots 'expect to live meaningless lives'

Survey reveals pessimism and uncertainty among 16-25-year-olds.

Unhappy: Poll's results are worst for almost a decade (file pic). © Flickr/ Michael Knapek

Almost a fifth of young Scots think their lives will be meaningless, according to a new survey.

The annual Prince's Trust Macquarie Youth Index found those aged 16-25 were unhappier and less confident than at any point in the past nine years.

Researchers found 32% of Scots in this age group do not feel in control of their lives, up from 24% last year.

Almost half of young people in Scotland (46%) fear that the economy will provide fewer job opportunities for their generation in the next three years.

And more than half of young people in Scotland (51%) believe a lack of self-confidence holds them back.

An unpredictable political climate is also taking its toll, with almost two thirds of those polled (64%) saying they feel anxious about their future as a result.

Nearly half (49%) worry about their finances while almost a fifth (19%) think their life will amount to nothing, no matter how hard they try.

With 2018 designated Scotland's Year of Young People, the Prince's Trust is now calling on the Scottish Government and employers to focus on the future.

Reece Hayes, Young Ambassador for Prince's Trust Scotland, said: "I felt like a failure applying for jobs, it was demoralising. Even when you secure work, it's often temporary, low paid, and not necessarily in the sector you want to build a career in.

"The Prince's Trust Youth Index report tells us what young people already know - our generation face many challenges, and to succeed, we need people to believe in us, and give us a chance.

"As 2018 is Year of Young People in Scotland, this research should be a wake-up call to Government and employers to invest in young people's confidence and skills to help us build a future where we can live, learn, and earn."

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: "We are determined this generation of young people has a bright future to look forward to - but this report highlights the real concern among many younger people about the opportunities open to them."

