Seventh complaint made against Scotland's chief constable

A fresh claim made against Phil Gormley alleges 'dishonesty' at a police meeting.

Phil Gormley: Currently the subject of four investigations. PA

A seventh complaint has been made against Scotland's highest-ranking police officer, STV News can reveal.

Chief constable Phil Gormley has been on special leave since September while a series of accusations of gross misconduct are investigated, which he denies.

The new complaint was lodged by the Scottish Police Federation, which represents rank-and-file officers, and alleges "dishonesty" at an important internal police meeting.

Until this latest complaint was submitted to the Scottish Police Authority (SPA), all the allegations against the chief constable had been about bullying.

It comes as MSPs rejected a Conservative motion on Wednesday accusing justice secretary Michael Matheson of acting inappropriately to block Gormley's return to work.

Matheson raised questions with the SPA earlier this month after they informed him a decision had been made to end the chief constable's leave of absence.

Following Matheson's intervention, the decision was reversed - with Gormley informed of this as he was travelling back to Scotland.

'I continue to believe that my actions were entirely legitimate.' Justice secretary Michael Matheson

Conservative MSP Margaret Mitchell claimed that intervention was "without doubt the most serious example of the SNP Government's abuse of power".

Matheson restated the "lack of an effective process" around the SPA's decision to allow Mr Gormley's return meant he "could not have confidence" in it.

He told MSPs: "I continue to believe that my actions were entirely legitimate in terms of the accountability public bodies have to ministers for the exercise of their functions."

The SPA's complaints and conduct committee will review whether to continue Gormley's special leave on Thursday.

