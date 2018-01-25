Bid to scrap Offensive Behaviour Act passes first stage

The law is likely to be scrapped before the start of the next football season.

Football fans: The law has been subject to protest at some games. / SNS Group/Resized/Cropped

A Labour MSP's bid to scrap the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act has passed its first stage at Holyrood.

James Kelly's private member's bill won the backing of a majority of MSPs, with only SNP members voting against the proposal.

The repeal of the law still has some way to go but it looks highly likely it will be axed before Holyrood breaks for its summer recess in June, meaning this will be the last football season with the Act.

The Act prohibits behaviour that could incite public disorder, that discriminates against racial groups and "other behaviour that a reasonable person would be likely to consider offensive".

It has been controversial among football fans with many feeling it has been used to criminalise behaviour which would not be illegal outside of a footballing context.

Speaking after the vote, Kelly said: "Parliament has now made the clear decision to back the repeal of the Football Act.

"It is discredited legislation which has failed to make any progress in tackling sectarianism, while at the same time dividing fans and the police.

"For too long the SNP has hidden behind the Football Act and pretended it is some sort of silver bullet. It is not."

SNP MSP James Dornan, who has been a dogged support of the law, attacked Kelly over the plans during the debate at Holyrood.

He said: "Mr Kelly is a politician doggedly pursuing a self-serving agenda-and now opposition parties have joined him in being deaf to the views of the vast majority of people and stakeholder groups across Scotland.

"Mr Kelly should now explain to the public why he wants to effectively give the green light to sectarian and offensive behaviour, and create a potentially serious gap in the law when it comes to prosecuting threatening online behaviour.

"It's not too late for him to drop his obsession with undermining the fight against sectarianism and I hope that he sees sense and does just that."

