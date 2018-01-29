Peers to be briefed on case for amending Brexit Bill

Scottish and Welsh ministers to outline concerns over 'power grab' legislation.

Michael Russell: 'Vital' that peers hear the Scottish position. PA

Scottish and Welsh ministers are to brief peers on why they say key Brexit legislation must be amended.

Scotland's Brexit minister Michael Russell and Welsh counterpart Mark Drakeford will be in London on Monday to discuss their concerns about the EU Withdrawal Bill.

Both the Scottish and Welsh administrations have warned of the impact of the Bill on the devolution settlement, describing it as a "power grab".

The meeting comes ahead of the Bill's second reading in the Lords on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Scottish and Welsh governments have said they cannot recommend consent be given to the legislation by their respective parliaments in its current form.

A promise by the Conservatives to introduce changes to the legislation's problematic clause 11 while it was still before the Commons was not kept, meaning any such changes must now take place in the Lords.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Russell said: "Along with the Welsh Government, we have made clear we are unable to recommend consent to the EU Withdrawal Bill in its current form.

"That's because it disregards the devolution settlement by allowing the UK Government to take control of clearly devolved policy areas like farming and fishing.

"The Scottish and Welsh Governments published amendments to the bill as far back as September to fix this issue.

"Unfortunately, the UK Government chose not to accept those amendments or to meet their commitment to bring forward their own amendments in the House of Commons."

The Brexit minister continued: "As the bill moves to the House of Lords, it is vital that peers are informed of our position and I look forward to explaining how devolution can be protected.

"The Scottish Government is also still seeking a resolution of this issue with the UK Government, while making sensible preparations in case legislative consent is not given by the Scottish Parliament."

A spokesman for the UK Government said: "We have been clear there will be a significant increase in decision-making powers for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland when we leave the EU.

"The devolved administrations agree we will need common frameworks in some areas and we are in ongoing, detailed discussions with them about this."

