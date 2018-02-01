Afghan interpreters helped to attend Scots universities

They were not entitled to support because they do not qualify for indefinite leave.

Afghanistan: Interpreters given education support (file pic). PA

Afghan interpreters who worked for the British army will be able to apply for help to attend Scottish universities and colleges.

Afghan allies were not entitled to support because they do not qualify for indefinite leave to stay in the UK, unlike their counterparts in Iraq.

Minister for higher education Shirley-Anne Somerville MSP has now said eligibility rules will be changed.

SNP MSP Sandra White, who raised the issue with the Scottish Government, said: "I'm delighted that the Scottish Government has taken action to help Afghan interpreters who served with UK forces build a new life in Scotland.

"This discrepancy was caused by the fact that Afghan interpreters were given temporary, rather than indefinite, leave to remain - unlike Iraqi interpreters.

"That UK government decision left Afghan interpreters ineligible for student support.

"I'm glad that, after I raised this issue, the Scottish Government has taken action and will allow these brave interpreters to access education."

About 200 Afghan interpreters reportedly live in Scotland and they will now qualify for support including student loans.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.