MSPs vote to tighten Scotland's domestic abuse laws

New legislation means psychological domestic abuse is now a criminal offence.

Abuse: Police will now be able to all abuse as a single offence.

MSPs have passed a new law which will make psychological domestic abuse a criminal offence.

Police will now be able prosecute all forms of domestic abuse as a single offence, allowing courts to consider the whole course of abuse and sentence those convicted accordingly.

Survivors of abuse watched on from the public gallery as MSPs voted the bill through by a margin of 118 to one in favour.

The MSP who voted against the law was Conservative member and justice committee convener Margaret Mitchell, who later apologised and clarified that she pressed the wrong voting button after forgetting to wear her glasses.

A Conservative spokesman said she is "extremely upset about the error".

Following the bill's passing, justice secretary Michael Matheson said: "I am pleased parliament has come together to pass this legislation.

"This is a momentous day as our laws will be changed so they reflect the experience all too many women have suffered."

He added: "I am very grateful to the domestic abuse survivors who presented their evidence to the justice committee.

"Their courage helped shaped the legislation I brought to parliament, and their actions will help the justice system prosecute those who commit one of society's most insidious crimes."

MSPs gave the survivors watching on from the gallery a standing ovation after the result was announced.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.