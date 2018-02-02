  • STV
  • MySTV

Action urged on Scotland's 'unacceptable' mobile coverage

STV

Scotland-specific obligations should be put in place, said Federation of Small Businesses.

Mobiles: Just 17% of Scotland has 4G coverage.
Mobiles: Just 17% of Scotland has 4G coverage. PA

The sale of airwaves crucial to boosting mobile signals should come with specific obligations to improve Scotland's "unacceptable" mobile coverage, the organisation representing small businesses says.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) will call on Westminster's Scottish affairs committee to push the UK Government to take up the proposal when it appears to give evidence next week.

The committee is currently investigating digital connectivity in Scotland.

Ahead of its appearance on Monday, the FSB said action was needed to help address Scotland's "embarrassing" levels of mobile coverage.

It highlighted Ofcom figures showing that just 17% of Scotland's geography has 4G mobile coverage compared to 60% of England's landmass.

FSB Scottish policy convener Andy Willox said: "While some allowances could be made for differences in geography and population density, these figures show that the gap between Scotland and England is unacceptably wide - as it has been for some time.

"Ofcom have suggested that nation-specific coverage obligations might be a means to address this embarrassing problem.

"The Scottish affairs committee must push the UK Government to take up this proposal."

Statistics show Scotland also lags behind on superfast broadband, with 87% availability compared with 92% in England.

The FSB has welcomed the Scottish Government's commitment to deliver universal superfast broadband but called on ministers to provide clarity over when and how this will be delivered.

The Scottish Government has said initial investment will deliver superfast access to a "significant proportion" of the 245,000 homes and business which do not currently have access.

It said there will also be further phases "involving a wide range of superfast technologies, supported by a national voucher scheme, available to individuals and to communities".

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1400449-scotland-s-broadband-progress-hailed-as-fastest-in-uk/ | default

Mr Willox added: "The ambition to deliver universal superfast broadband in Scotland is absolutely right. But expectations are high and rising, and the Scottish Government must not disappoint communities and local businesses.

"They must clearly communicate with every currently underserved premises when they should expect superfast availability and what technology will be deployed to deliver this connectivity."

Liberal Democrat MSP Mike Rumbles said: "It is essential that the Scottish and UK governments work together to tackle the unacceptable variance in coverage across Britain, hasten the rollout of modern telecommunications and lift areas out of the digital dark ages."

A DCMS spokesman said: "We recognise the geographical challenges of delivering improved mobile coverage in Scotland, however coverage where people live, work and travel is improving.

"But we know there is more to do which is why we reformed outdated laws, making it easier and cheaper to install and upgrade digital infrastructure."

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government added: "Despite powers being reserved, we have been using all the powers at our disposal to ensure that mobile coverage is improved in Scotland.

"Last year we announced the launch of the Scottish 4G Infill programme to deliver improved coverage.

"In developing this programme, we have acted upon learned lessons from the UK Government's failed Mobile Infrastructure Project which delivered only three of a planned 84 sites in Scotland.

"We have also published our Mobile Action Plan, the first of its kind in the UK to bring together industry and government to improve mobile coverage."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.