  • STV
  • MySTV

RBS reverses its decision to close ten bank branches

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

The firm will keep the Scottish branches open until at least the end of the year.

RBS: Closures due to digital banking.
RBS: Closures due to digital banking. Yui Mok / PA

The Royal Bank of Scotland has reversed its decision to close ten of its bank branches this year.

The firm said it will keep the Scottish branches open until at least the end of the year.

It comes after the organisation revealed plans to close 62 branches across the country, including some in remote and rural communities.

Branches in Biggar, Beauly, Castlebay/Barra, Comrie, Douglas, Gretna, Inveraray, Melrose, Kyle and Tongue will stay open until the end of the year.

State-owned RBS previously said the closures were due to a rise in the number of customers using digital banking.

A leading trade union described the bank's decision as merely a "stay of execution".

The SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford had been in direct talks with the bank over the weekend after accusing the Conservatives of "failing to lift a finger" to save the branches.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1407629-ian-blackford-bypassed-pm-in-rbs-branch-closure-talks/ | default

Blackford was accused by Scottish Conservative MP Colin Clark of "undermining" the all-party Scottish affairs committee at Westminster and "trying to get a headline" out of the situation.

The SNP MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber tweeted on Tuesday: "I am delighted at the RBS announcement saving ten branches, including Kyle and Beauly in my own constituency."

At the end of 2018, an independent review will be carried out into whether the ten RBS branches are still viable, the bank said.

It added that it had "listened to the concerns of customers".

Conservative MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, John Lamont, commented: "Today's announcement from RBS is not good enough.

"It will mean that branches in Selkirk, Jedburgh, Duns, Hawick and Eyemouth will close and Melrose will be given only a temporary reprieve.

"The campaign against these closures must go on."

He added in another tweet: "Astonishing reaction from Ian Blackford and the SNP.

"Have they actually read what RBS have announced? They are doing laps of honour despite dozens of branches being shut across Scotland.

"How many 'saved' branches will still be open this time next year?"

https://stv.tv/news/features/1403526-banks-what-is-behind-the-rising-number-of-branch-closures/ | default

The Unite trade union called the announcement a "stay of execution" and urged the bank to make clear what would happen to the other branches that have been earmarked for closure.

It also demanded a moratorium on branch closures north and south of the border.

Unite deputy Scottish secretary Mary Alexander said: "We believe that RBS has been forced to offer these concessions because of the campaign run by Unite and the local communities to expose the devastation of what the closures mean for communities and jobs.

"But if it's good enough to make these concessions, what are the bank prepared to do about the other 52 communities facing the axe?"

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: "We welcome the news that RBS has listened to local communities and has decided to keep some branches open, for the time being at least.

"However, there will still be many communities and RBS staff concerned about their future.

"RBS has put forward a mix of positive measures to support their customers and communities across Scotland but has made it clear that this decision is only guaranteed for a year."

He continued: "The issue of local branch closures in our rural communities is a concern far wider than RBS and a sector-wide solution needs to be found that helps keep our communities alive.

"This is the first step towards developing a long term, sustainable banking service for all communities and the Scottish Government will continue to work with all banks to ensure that essential services remain accessible to all."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.