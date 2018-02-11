Mundell slammed over 'deafening silence' on Brexit leak

The SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford has written to the Scottish secretary.

David Mundell: SNP questions his conduct over past statements. PA

The secretary of state for Scotland has been criticised for his "deafening silence" over the UK Government's leaked Brexit papers.

David Mundell has "questions to answer" after Whitehall's analysis suggested a no-deal Brexit scenario would hit Scottish economic growth by 9%, according to the SNP.

The party's leader at Westminster, Ian Blackford MP, has written to Mundell urging him to "heed this analysis from your own government" and push for "Scotland's continued place in the single market and customs union".

The leaked papers reveal a regional breakdown of the economic impact of various Brexit scenarios.

They predict Scottish growth could fall by 9% under a no-deal scenario, 6% in the event of a free trade deal with the EU and 2.5% with a Brexit that included membership of the single market.

These figures closely mirror those the Scottish Government published last month, which were rubbished at the time by the Scottish Conservatives as "completely over-the-top scaremongering".

The UK Government has maintained that the leaked document "does not represent government policy and does not consider the outcome we are seeking in the negotiations".

A spokesman said the papers are "provisional internal analysis" and that UK ministers "are not expecting a no-deal scenario".

The SNP says there are questions Mundell's conduct following evidence he gave to a Holyrood committee last November where he said there was "not a Scotland-specific analysis" on Brexit.

The Scottish secretary, however, did indicate there were sectoral analyses of the impact of Brexit which had been applied to Scotland.

Blackford also pointed to a pledge by Mundell after the EU referendum, when he said he would help "ensure that Scotland gets the best possible deal and that deal clearly involves being part of the single market".

Finally the SNP highlighted reports in the media that Mundell, along with Scottish Government ministers, had been shut out of Theresa May's Brexit "war cabinet" convened to prepare for trade talks with the EU.

The Scotland Office dismissed the claims outlined by the nationalists as "wrong".

A full copy of Blackford's letter to the Scottish secretary can be read at the link below.

Blackford said: "It is completely unprecedented that the UK Government is deliberately pursuing a policy which its own analysis warns will have catastrophic consequences on the UK economy.

"David Mundell's silence has been deafening in the face of such grim analysis, and there are questions to answer for the Scottish secretary when he denied there was Scotland-specific analysis - which we now know to be false.

"Was he aware an analysis of Brexit impact on Scotland was being or had been prepared? And if not, why not?

"David Mundell is fast losing credibility and authority when it comes to standing up for Scotland, given he has now also been shunned from Theresa May's Brexit 'war cabinet'- as well as his promise to bring forward amendments to the EU Bill, which he failed to do."

The SNP MP added: "Just after the EU referendum, David Mundell pledged to protect Scotland's interests and to get the best deal for Scotland - which in his words - 'involves being part of the single market'.

"It's time he stood by his words, and delivered on his promise to the people of Scotland."

A UK Government spokeswoman responded: ""'These claims are wrong.

"The UK Government will achieve the best deal for Scotland and the whole of the UK as we leave the EU."

Blackford's letter comes after a news report stated that Northern Ireland will be kept in the single market and customs union in order to prevent a hard Irish border as part of a deal between the UK and EU.

The revelation led First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to demand Scotland be given the same deal.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.