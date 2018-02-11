  • STV
Labour reveals plan to 'stamp out intolerance' in party

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

'No place' for discrimination or harassment within Scottish Labour, says Richard Leonard.

Richard Leonard: Party to develop new anti-discrimination policy.
Richard Leonard: Party to develop new anti-discrimination policy. PA

Scottish Labour has unveiled proposals to "stamp out intolerance" within the party in the wake of controversies over racism and homophobia.

Announcing the plans, Richard Leonard said there is "no place for racial, gender or other forms of discrimination or harassment" within the party he leads.

He charged the equalities and diversity sub-committee of Labour's Scottish Executive to develop a comprehensive anti-discrimination and harassment policy.

The sub-committee will consider an eight-point plan submitted by former leadership candidate Anas Sarwar to challenge everyday racism.

Sarwar recently alleged that during last year's Scottish Labour leadership campaign South Lanarkshire councillor Davie McLachlan told him he could not back him because he was a "brown, Muslim P**i".

McLachlan, who was suspended from the party, denied the claims, saying he was "stunned and dismayed" at them.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1407284-labour-councillor-suspended-over-racism-allegations/ | default

The controversy was shortly followed by another when it was revealed that Labour MP Hugh Gaffney had made racist and homophobic comments during a speech at a Burns Supper in Edinburgh.

The MP, who won the Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill seat in the 2017 general election, made a joke about Robert Burns not being "bent" and used a racist term when referring to a Chinese meal.

He later apologised for the "deeply offensive" remarks.

Leonard faced criticism for not suspending Gaffney over the incident, who was instead reprimanded and enlisted for equality and diversity training.

SNP MSP Humza Yousaf, who recently revealed he carries a personal safety alarm due to racist abuse and death threats he and his family have received, said Gaffney should be suspended.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1407874-labour-mp-apologises-for-deeply-offensive-language/ | default
https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1407620-humza-yousaf-carries-safety-alarm-after-racist-threats/ | default

The Labour sub-committee will also consider recommendations agreed by its Scottish executivecCommittee on tackling sexual harassment and a report on breaking down barriers for disabled people in the party.

Leonard said: "The Labour party is the party of equality. There is no place for racial, gender or other forms of discrimination or harassment in our party.

"Under my leadership, I will work to build a society free from all forms of sexism, homophobia, racism, anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, discrimination against disabled people and bigotry and prejudice in all their manifestations.

"At the last Scottish executive committee, an equalities and diversity sub-committee was established.

"I have tasked this sub-committee with developing a comprehensive anti-discrimination and harassment policy."

'Ultimately we will be judged by our actions, not our words.'
Anas Sarwar

The Scottish Labour leader added: "Diversity enriches our political priorities and policy making.

"This is why I have made a commitment to invest in developing future candidates and activists who are women, BAME, LGBTI, people experiencing a disability, and other under-represented groups not just when there is an election, but all year round.

"Having led on positive action by introducing all women shortlists for the next round of parliamentary selections, my leadership will ensure that fair representation is finally achieved."

Sarwar, who lost to Leonard in November's leadership contest, commented: ""This is an important first step forward for the Labour party in challenging everyday racism.

"The issue of racism and Islamophobia goes beyond any one single political party and sadly is too prevalent in our society.

"The Labour party must take the lead on these issues, and establish a precedent for other political parties and Scottish society. Ultimately we will be judged by our actions, not our words."

Yousaf tweeted directly to Leonard in response to this story: "Your words are hollow. Easy to talk the talk, however, you will be judged by your actions. 

"So far you have shown you are prepared to tolerate racism, not challenge it."

