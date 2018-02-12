  • STV
Jeremy Corbyn hits out at 'timid' Scottish Government

Rohese Devereux Taylor

The Labour leader has pledged to invest in every community in Scotland.

Tour: Corbyn is heading north of the border
Tour: Corbyn is heading north of the border PA

Jeremy Corbyn has branded the Scottish Government "too timid" as he claimed that the economy is "failing" people in Scotland.

As he prepares to visit Selkirk, Midlothian and North Ayrshire as part of a campaign tour with Richard Leonard, the Labour leader has pledged to invest in every community in the country.

Mr Corbyn said: "Our economy is broken. It is failing people right across Scotland, forcing 260,000 children into poverty, while more and more people in work are unable to make ends meet.

"These problems blight every community in Scotland: from Saltcoats to Selkirk and Stornoway, we urgently need to transform a rigged system."

But he received criticism of his own for failing to back continued membership of the single market and the customs union.

It comes after impact analysis papers showed a so-called hard Brexit is set to hit the Scottish economy's growth by up to 9%.

Joan McAlpine MSP said: "The leak of Whitehall Brexit analysis means the cat is out of the bag on the crippling cost of leaving the single market and customs union.

"Everybody now agrees it will inflict catastrophic damage on Scotland's economy, with fewer jobs and lower living standards.

"There is no majority in the House of Commons for a hard Tory Brexit - Jeremy Corbyn has it in his power to stop this disaster, but refuses to do so.

"It is little wonder that Labour cannot pull ahead of the chaotic Tory party in the opinion polls."

