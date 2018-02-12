Jeremy Corbyn condemns MP's racist and homophobic remarks

Mr Corbyn spoke out after Hugh Gaffney was reported to have made an offensive joke.

Politics: Jeremy Corbyn was speaking on a visit to Scotland. PA Photos

Jeremy Corbyn has said racist and homophobic remarks by a Labour MP were "completely wrong".

The Labour leader was asked if the party plans to suspend Hugh Gaffney, who is reported to have made a joke about Robert Burns not being "bent", and to have used a racist term when referring to a Chinese meal.

Mr Corbyn said: "He has apologised for what he has said and has been reprimanded for that.

"He is undertaking the appropriate equality and diversity training and indeed he has met and talked to people in the Chinese community and is meeting other communities as well.

"What he said is completely wrong, of course, but he has recognised and understood that and apologised and that's what we've done."

Scottish Labour has said it will develop a new anti-discrimination policy following the incident involving Mr Gaffney, who represents Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill.

It comes after Labour MSP Anas Sarwar, who lost the leadership contest to Richard Leonard, claimed an elected councillor had told him he could not back him because he was a "brown, Muslim Paki".

Mr Corbyn was questioned about Mr Gaffney as he arrived at Shottstown Miners Welfare Club in Penicuik to give a speech as part of a campaign tour in Scotland.

During the speech, he predicted the "collapse" of the Conservatives and the rise of a Labour government.

He said: "I want us to win a general election.

"This summer we showed what we can do.

"We came together as a party."

He added: "We'll challenge these Tories at some point they are going to collapse - over Brexit, over something, I don't know they fight over so many things it's hard to tell which one it's going to be."

Mr Corbyn mentioned the collapse of outsourcing giant Carillion and said privatisation is a "rip off" calling for Royal Mail, the railways and water companies to be taken into public ownership.

He also criticised the SNP for being a "conveyor belt" for Tory cuts and criticised Nicola Sturgeon's party's record on education, saying they had "lost a lot of college places".

