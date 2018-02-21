Scotland's unemployment rate higher than UK-wide total

Official statistics show the country's jobless rate is 4.5% compared to 4.4% for the UK.

Unemployment: Scottish minister says figures are 'disappointing' (file pic).

The unemployment rate in Scotland is now higher than it is for the UK as a whole, the latest statistics reveal.

Figures from the Office of National Statistics for October to December 2017 show Scotland's jobless total rose by 14,000 people.

This increased the percentage of people out of work from 4% in the previous quarter to 4.5% - fractionally above the UK-wide total of 4.4%.

Scotland still has a better unemployment rate than Wales, at 5%, but worse than England, which sits at 4.3%, and Northern Ireland at 3.9%.

In total, 124,000 Scots aged 16 and above were unemployed in the last three months of 2017, with the number of people in employment falling by 20,000 to stand at 2,632,000.

The Scottish employment rate fell by 0.8% on the previous quarter to sit at 74.3% - also lower than the UK rate of 75.2%.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Liberal Democrats said "previous boasts of Scottish ministers have come undone".

The Scottish Government described the statistics as "disappointing" but stressed that Brexit is "the single biggest threat to our economy".

Ministers also pointed to longer-term figures showing improvements, with 17,000 more Scots in work than in the same quarter in 2016 and 10,000 fewer people unemployed.

Employability and training minister Jamie Hepburn said: "While unemployment and employment have improved over the year, the slight decrease in employment and increase in unemployment levels over the most recent quarter is disappointing - which is why we recognise the need for further investment in our economy and labour market.

"This is demonstrated by our Budget investments of almost £2.4bn in enterprise and skills and the most attractive package of non-domestic rates reliefs available anywhere in the UK, including the Small Business Bonus, worth £720m, and the UK's first nursery relief.

"However, these latest figures show 68,000 more people in employment compared to the pre-recession peak, with 17,000 more people in work over the year and it is encouraging we continue to outperform the UK on employment and unemployment rates for young people and women."

'These figures are truly horrible.' Scottish Lib Dem spokeswoman Carolyn Caddick

Hepburn added: "It cannot be stressed enough that Brexit remains the single biggest threat to our economy.

"Our latest analysis, confirmed by the UK Government's own research shows a hard-Brexit could cost Scotland's economy £12.7bn a year by 2030, so we will continue to use all of the powers at our disposal to grow it."

Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokeswoman Councillor Carolyn Caddick said: "These figures are truly horrible. Lost jobs are affecting tens of thousands of people.

"The overall measures are now worse than for the UK as a whole. All the previous boasts of Scottish ministers have come undone.

"We need the Scottish Government to focus on investment in people through education and mental health in order to boost productivity."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.