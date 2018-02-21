  • STV
Scottish Government's budget plans pass final vote

The budget includes major changes to Scotland's income tax rates and bands.

Derek Mackay: Budget includes extra £400m for NHS (file pic).
Derek Mackay: Budget includes extra £400m for NHS (file pic).

The Scottish Government's budget for next year has passed a final vote at Holyrood.

MSPs backed the 2018/19 tax and spending plans were backed by 70 votes to 56.

Finance secretary Derek Mackay said the budget would bring about £1.2bn of additional spending to invest "in a fairer Scotland".

The budget includes major changes to Scotland's income tax rates and bands, which will see higher earners pay more and lower earners pay less.

Under the new five-band system, which was approved in a separate vote on Tuesday, creates a 19p "starter" rate for lower earners and a 21p "intermediate" rate for earnings of more than £24,000.

The higher and additional rates will also be increased to 41p and 46p respectively.

Mackay said the tax rises were being implemented to "deliver hundreds of millions more for the public services of Scotland".

The budget includes an additional £159.5m for Scottish councils and an extension of the public sector pay rise, secured by the Greens in exchange for their support.

A further £10.5m of extra funding for Northern Isles ferry services also ensured the backing of Liberal Democrat islands MSPs Liam McArthur and Tavish Scott.

The budget also includes an extra £400m for the NHS and £179m to reduce the attainment gap in schools.

Mackay said: "This budget is about investing in a fairer Scotland. Yes there is divergence from the UK, our investments mean students don't pay tuition fees, those who are ill don't pay prescription charges, our citizens aren't vulnerable to the bedroom tax.

"And I'm proud to represent the only government in the UK to lift the public sector pay cap and offer a real pay rise to public sector staff."

Conservative finance spokesman Murdo Fraser said the SNP had broken a manifesto promise not to increase the basic rate of income tax.

"This is a budget which should have put growing the economy first. It should have been a budget for growth. Instead it is a budget for cuts in public services and higher taxes," he said.

Labour had argued for greater tax rises for top earners, pushing for a 50p top rate to be introduced.

The party's finance spokesman James Kelly said: "This is a budget that fails to address the scandal of child poverty and cuts to public services. This is a budget that lets people down."

Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie described the budget as "a missed opportunity" in areas such as education and mental health.

Greens co-convener Patrick Harvie said his party had secured a "real terms increase in the funding coming from the Scottish Government to local government", describing it as "an important step forward".

However, he also called for progress on reforms to local taxation before next year's budget.

