EU powers 'could be returned directly to Scotland'

Devolved powers could pass directly from the EU to Scotland if Holyrood ministers and the UK Government agree on a new Brexit deal, it has emerged.

The move represents a back-down from Westminster after accusations of a "power grab" from Scottish ministers.

The Scottish and Welsh administrations have refused to recommend granting legislative consent for the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill as it stands, claiming it puts devolution at risk.

Their concerns centre on clause 11, which returns devolved powers from the EU to Westminster. UK ministers have previously claimed this is necessary to create UK-wide common frameworks.

However, the UK Government has now put forward changes which would mean the vast majority of powers will automatically flow from the EU to the devolved administrations.

Scottish Brexit minister Mike Russell said the Scottish Government wants "further progress on safeguarding devolution" and will not change its position unless the bill stipulates devolved powers can only be changed with Scottish Parliament agreement.

He stressed that frameworks must be agreed, not imposed.

UK Brexit secretary David Davis will meet senior figures from the devolved administrations in London on Thursday to discuss the deal.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, chairman cabinet office minister David Lidington said: "The proposal that we have put on the table is a considerable offer that I hope the devolved administrations will engage with constructively.

"We have demonstrated a willingness to listen and adapt our approach in order to find an agreed way forward, and we encourage others to do likewise so we can make good progress."

Mr Russell said: "With regard to the EU Withdrawal Bill, I will be making it abundantly clear that we need to see further progress on safeguarding devolution.

"We are not opposed to UK-wide frameworks, when they are in Scotland's interest, but devolved powers can only be changed with the agreement of the Scottish Parliament.

"Failing that commitment from the UK Government, we will be unable to recommend consent to this legislation."

He said he would emphasise the importance of the customs union and single market to Scotland, adding: "We recently published analysis that clearly sets out the damaging impact a hard Brexit will have on jobs, investment and the economy in Scotland - a loss equivalent to £2300 per year for each person in Scotland.

"This is an economic disaster we must avoid."

