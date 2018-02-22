SNP accused of 'shocking hypocrisy' over military flights

Economy secretary under pressure over US airforce flights from Prestwick.

Prestwick: More than 3500 military flights a year (file pic). Jonathan Payne and Google

The SNP has been accused of "shocking hypocrisy" for allowing military flights to continue to use Prestwick Airport.

Economy secretary Keith Brown faced questions in parliament on Thursday about the future of the airport, which the Scottish Government bought for £1 in 2013 when it faced closure.

Labour's Colin Smyth asked: "Could the cabinet secretary tell us specifically whether Prestwick Airport has been used for either rendition flights or live missions to Syria by the US airforce?"

Mr Brown replied it is "legitimate" that Prestwick, along with "virtually every airport in the UK", accommodates military flights.

Green MSP Ross Greer said: "Given that we know frontline US military operations are operating out of the airport... can I ask the cabinet secretary to confirm that the SNP Scottish Government are happy to support US military operations in Iraq, Syria and elsewhere using Scottish public property?"

Mr Brown said: "This [military flights] is a vital part of what the airport does, it has done it for decades and it will continue to do it in future."

The minister later claimed military flights have fallen from nearly 9000 in 2000 to 3600 currently.

After the debate, Mr Greer said: "It's appalling that Scottish Ministers are happy to allow a public asset to support US military operations in Iraq, Syria and elsewhere, which have appalling consequences for innocent families on the ground.

"At Westminster we see SNP MPs rightly raising concerns about foreign policy, yet their ministerial colleagues here in Scotland are turning a blind eye because of commercial offerings. It's shocking hypocrisy and it's sickening."