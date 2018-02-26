Minister confirms 50p minimum unit price for alcohol

The Scottish Government faced a years-long legal battle to introduce the legislation.

The Scottish Government is to recommend that the new minimum price for alcohol is set at 50p per unit.

Health secretary Shona Robison confirmed the proposals following a public consultation, and they will now be put forward to parliament.

Ministers say the purpose of the policy is to "tackle the scourge of cheap, high-strength drink" in communities around Scotland.

A final legal challenge to minimum pricing was quashed by the UK's Supreme Court last November.

Robison said: "I am grateful to everyone who took the time to respond to the consultation on our proposed minimum price per unit of alcohol and I am happy to confirm that we will be moving forward with our recommendation of 50p.

"With alcohol on sale today in some places at just 16p per unit, we have to tackle the scourge of cheap, high-strength drink that causes so much damage to so many families.

"This move will save thousands of lives."

