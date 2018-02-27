SNP ministers set for Brexit 'power grab' showdown

Ministers will ask MSPs to reject the Brexit Bill's changes to Holyrood's powers.

Brexit battle: Theresa May's wants Nicola Sturgeon's ministers to back her plans. PA

The Scottish Government is set to ask MSPs to reject the UK Government's Brexit Bill in a bid to stop a change to Holyrood's powers, STV News understands.

MSPs will be asked to instead back an EU Continuity Bill put forward by the devolved government which will aim to transfer all EU law into Scots law, and ensure no changes are made to Holyrood's current powers.

Devolved Brexit minister Michael Russell will address MSPs on the matter on Tuesday afternoon at Holyrood.

It is expected all opposition parties, with the exception of the Scottish Conservatives, will back the move.

The Scottish Parliament's presiding officer, Ken Macintosh, may rule such a piece of legislation to be outwith the devolved administration's competencies, leaving the door open for a possible legal battle in the Supreme Court.

Scottish ministers and their counterparts in the UK Government have been unable to reach an agreement so far on the transfer of powers over devolved areas from the European Union back to Scotland.

Despite consent being withheld, the UK Government can continue to push through its own bill to change the devolved settlement.

It would be the first time that Westminster had legislated over devolved areas without the expressed consent Holyrood.

Analysis

STV's Holyrood editor, Colin Mackay: "Not for the first time Brexit is leading us in to very complex legal territory-that could even end up back in the Supreme Court.

"As it stands the Scottish Parliament is not likely to grant legislative consent to the EU Withdrawal Bill-that's the Bill taking EU law in to UK law the day after Brexit takes place.

"There is a big dispute over powers returning from Brussels between the UK and Scottish and Welsh Governments-they say it's a Westminster power grab.

"So in order to make sure that the day after Brexit EU laws are carried forward in to Scots law the Scottish Government is proposing a Continuity Bill.

"It's been signed off by the Lord Advocate but Holyrood's presiding officer has taken separate legal advice and it looks like he is not giving the Bill a certificate of legislative competence, presumably because he doesn't think Holyrood has the power-making it Ultra Vires.

"That has never happened to legislation proposed by the Scottish Government before.

"What happens to the legislation then? It can still go through the Scottish Parliament, this is just the PO's opinion, it's not legally binding, just as the Scottish Parliament can't block the Brexit Bill, the PO can't block the Continuity Bill; but after the Stage 3 final vote law officers have 28 days to refer it to the Supreme Court to decide."

The Scottish Parliament has powers over areas such as farming and fishing since the institution was created in 1999, but these areas have been governed jointly inside a common framework created at a European level.

Both the devolved administrations and the UK Government agree some common frameworks will be needed across the UK but there is so far no agreement over how this will be enacted.

The Welsh Government are also set to ask members of the Welsh Assembly to reject the bill and pursue a separate piece of devolved legislation on the matter.

Cabinet office minister David Lidington promised to transfer the vast majority of these powers directly to Edinburgh and Cardiff in a speech on Monday, but this was rejected by Russell who said it was "totally unacceptable for the Tories to unilaterally rewrite the devolution settlement".

Speaking to BBC Radio 4 on Tuesday, the First Minister said: "After Brexit, in terms of the devolution settlement, those powers should return to the Scottish Parliament and it should be up to us how we exercise them.

"What the Withdrawal Bill seeks to do is restrict and constrain the ability of the Scottish Parliament or the Welsh Assembly to legislate in these devolved areas .

"Westminster effectively wants to be able to impose uniformity in these areas and that's not acceptable in terms of the broad sweep and fundamentals of the devolution settlement."

She added: "We are still trying, through discussions, to reach agreement but if I look at the situation right now I think it's very likely that that's the position both the Scottish Government and the Welsh Government will be in, of saying to our respective parliaments we do not recommend approval of the Withdrawal Bill and we will introduce then our own legislation in devolved matters to give continuity to EU law in the Brexit scenario."

