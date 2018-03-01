  • STV
Third of female Holyrood staff experience sexual harassment

STV

In 45% of cases, the harassment was said to have come from an MSP, a survey has found.

Parliament: Findings make for 'difficult reading' (file pic).
Almost a third of women employed at the Scottish Parliament have experienced sexual harassment or sexist behaviour at work, a survey has found.

In a confidential survey of more than 1000 workers last year, 30% of women and 6% of men said they had been subjected to abuse or sexual comments while working at the parliament.

Among women the most commonly reported issues were comments of a sexist nature (20% compared to 2% of men), looks or leers (16% compared to 3%) and unwanted physical contact (9% versus 1%).

For those who had experienced sexual harassment 45% said it came from an MSP, 40% said the perpetrator was a member of the Scottish Parliament staff and 20% said a member of MSP staff was responsible.

The perpetrators were reported to be predominantly male and in a position of power.

Presiding officer Ken Macintosh said the findings made "difficult reading".

He said: "I am sorry that people have experienced this type of behaviour while working here. I am determined to address this.

"The party leaders and SPCB (Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body) members have seen the results and all accept the report findings in full.

"All have reiterated their strong commitment to tackling these issues and to ensuring a zero-tolerance approach is not simply a policy statement but is a daily reality for those who work here."

Kezia Dugdale MSP, a member of the corporate body, added: "While these results are concerning, they are by no means surprising.

"We have known for many years that sexual harassment and sexist behaviour is present throughout our society. This survey confirms that Holyrood is not immune to the problem.

"While it's incredibly important we support those who have experienced this behaviour and ensure perpetrators are held accountable, our overarching aim must be to create a culture which prevents sexual harassment and sexist behaviour from happening in the first place.

"That is our challenge and it will require the combined efforts of the parliament, the political parties and all those who work here to achieve it."

Among the steps being taken to address the problem is the development of a programme of education and development staff, special training for managers and improved reporting procedures.

