Scots urged not to panic buy food amid snow storms

Deputy first minister John Swinney said people should be 'patient and sensible'.

Empty shelves: Supplies are running low in many stores such as this one in Glasgow.

Scots should be "sensible" and not panic buy food after shortages were reported in the aftermath of recent snow storms, the deputy first minister has said.

John Swinney's plea comes after pictures of food laden trolleys and subsequently empty shelves were shared across social media following days of bad weather across central and eastern Scotland.

Despite a relative let up in the snowfall, many roads remain treacherous with significant snow drifts accumulating following strong easterly winds.

The impassible roads and warnings to stay in doors has led to many shops running low on perishable items such as bread and milk.

Swinney said: "Shop deliveries in some local areas may be affected in the short term, so I would also ask that people are patient and sensible when purchasing food or fuel, as the situation gradually returns to normal.

"While the warning alert has reduced to yellow, cold conditions and snow are expected to continue for the next few days so please exercise caution, carefully prepare and avoid unnecessary journeys."

The deputy first minister also called on those who can help to clear roads and check on elderly neighbours to do so.

He said: "Local and national services are working together to do all we can to keep our roads clear of snow. However, the situation remains very challenging, particularly in rural and eastern areas of Scotland.

"If you have capacity to help neighbours, or are the owner of large vehicles that could assist the clearance work on your local road, I would encourage you to volunteer and look out for vulnerable people."

