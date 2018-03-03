Sturgeon and May to work on breaking Brexit deadlock

The Prime Minister called the First Minister and Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones.

Brexit talks: Sturgeon and May to discuss Brexit deadlock (file pic).

The First Minister and Theresa May have agreed to work to break a deadlock between Westminster and Holyrood over Brexit, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister called Nicola Sturgeon and Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones to discuss her Brexit vision after a high-profile speech on Friday.

The Scottish and Welsh governments have proposed their own legislation as an alternative to the UK Government's EU withdrawal bill amid a row on devolved powers returning from Brussels.

They argue clause 11 of the government's bill amounts to a Westminster power grab and have refused to recommend granting legislative consent for it as it stands.

Following May's phone call with Sturgeon, a Number 10 spokeswoman said: "The Prime Minister and First Minister discussed recent progress on Clause 11 of the EU withdrawal bill and agreed both governments should continue to work to reach an agreement.

"They finished the call by saying that they both looked forward to furthering discussions during the plenary meeting of the joint ministerial committee) on March 14."

