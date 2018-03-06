Sex row MSP quits SNP over 'inappropriate behaviour'

Mark McDonald will continue to sit in the Scottish Parliament as an independent MSP.

MSP: Statement on Tuesday. STV

MSP Mark McDonald has resigned from the SNP, after admitting his behaviour towards two people "fell below" what was expected.

The 37-year-old will continue to sit in the Scottish Parliament as an independent MSP.

Allegations of misconduct regarding McDonald were reported to the party in November.

He resigned from the government on November 4 following reports he had sent a text message to a woman which included a reference to a sex act.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the MSP said the party had conducted a review into claims from two people.

He said the report "confirm(ed) that I have accepted my behaviour towards two individuals fell below the level of professionalism that they were entitled to expect of me, whether in a professional or a social context."

'I would like to take the opportunity here and now to offer a public and unreserved apology to those individuals for the hurt and offence that I have caused them.' Mark McDonald

He continued: "While at no stage was my behaviour in any way physically abusive, and while it was certainly not my intention to cause any upset, discomfort or offence to those concerned, it is clear through the concerns highlighted in the report that I have done so.

"That is something which I deeply regret. I would like to take the opportunity here and now to offer a public and unreserved apology to those individuals for the hurt and offence that I have caused them."

He said he had informed the SNP's chief whip of his resignation, and would be returning to Holyrood as an independent MSP next week.

Following the claims in November, the MSP was later suspended from the party as the investigation took place.

McDonald, a former childcare and early years minister, represents Aberdeen Donside at Holyrood.

In February, it was revealed he was entitled to a "golden goodbye" of £7270.

