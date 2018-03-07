Two thirds of Scots unhappy with local bus services

Complaints included services being late and lack of information about fares.

Buses: Call for more government support (file pic).

Two thirds of Scots are unhappy with their local bus services, according to a new report.

A total of 58% of respondents said they feel their local service offers poor value for money, with concerns too about safety, cleanliness and the quality of fare information.

More than half of the 4600 people surveyed also said buses were often late to arrive.

The report for Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) also found 16% of respondents did not have a bus service to their local hospital or GP.

CAS chief executive Derek Mitchell said: "Public transport is a social justice issue. People deserve a bus service that is reliable, affordable and pleasant to use, yet it is clear from this research that Scotland's buses often fail to meet these standards.

"The responses came from all parts of Scotland but there was a notably high rate from people in rural areas, where problems like bus infrequency are often more acute.

"Having gathered this data, CAS will now be meeting with bus companies, local authorities and the Scottish Government to find ways of addressing these issues.

"Our objective here is to create better journeys for the people who rely on bus services."

John Finnie MSP, the Scottish Greens' transport spokesman, said: "It's hardly surprising that so many Scots are unhappy with their local bus service given the Scottish Government's tendency to promote private car use at the expense of public transport.

"If so many people continue to be unhappy with local buses then we'll keep seeing a rapid decline in this mode of public transport."

A Transport Scotland spokesman said the Scottish Government would continue to support bus services as part of its forthcoming Transport Bill.

He said: "This government is continuing to spend over £250m a year to support our vital bus industry, allowing operators to keep fares at affordable levels and provide free bus travel to older and disabled passengers.

"We also provide support to local authorities via the block grant so that they can support necessary bus services. They spent over £50m on bus services in 2016-17.

"Additionally, the forthcoming Transport Bill will empower local authorities by providing options to improve bus services in their areas - giving them a greater choice in how to deliver a sustainable bus network for customers, be that via partnership, local franchising or even directly running their buses."

