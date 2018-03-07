SNP MP Mhairi Black reveals scale of online abuse in debate

Black revealed how she was told that she was 'too ugly to rape' in a stream of offensive messages.

Mhairi Black has revealed the scale of misogynistic and homophobic abuse she receives online during a debate on misogyny at Westminster.

The Paisley and Renfrewshire South MP said she had been described as a "wh*re"and a "d*ke" and told she was "too ugly to rape".

Black said when such language is left unchallenged it "creates an environment that allows women to be abused".

Calls were made for misogyny to be treated as a hate crime during the Westminster Hall debate on Wednesday.

The SNP politician said: "I struggle to see any joke in being systematically called a d*ke, a rug muncher, a slut, a wh*re, a scruffy bint.

"I've been told you can't put lipstick on a pig, let the dirty b**** eat s*** and die.

"I could soften some of this by talking about the 'C-word' but the reality is there is no softening when you're targeted with these words and you're left reading them on my screen every day, day in, day out.

"'She needs a kick in the c***, guttural c***, ugly c***, wee animal c***' - there is no softening just how sexualised and misogynistic the abuse is."

Black added: "I've been assured multiple times that I don't have to worry because I am so ugly that no-one would want to rape me.

"All of these insults have been tailored to me because I am a woman."

She said there needs to be reflection on what happens in parliament, with the "full extent of abuse and danger" women face on a daily basis only beginning to be realised.

Ms Black said: "I'm blessed in that I have the same right and influence as any other elected man in this place, but what about all the female staff in here who don't?"

