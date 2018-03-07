  • STV
  • MySTV

Scottish Brexit Bill passes first stage at Holyrood

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Emergency legislation was put forward by the SNP amid a row with the UK Government.

Scottish Parliament: General principles of 'continuity bill' approved.
Scottish Parliament: General principles of 'continuity bill' approved. Gnomonic, http://www.flickr.com/photos/28120556@N08/

The SNP government's Brexit Bill has passed its first parliamentary hurdle at Holyrood after MSPs voted to approve its general principles.

The emergency legislation, dubbed a "continuity bill" by Scottish ministers, is designed to ensure Scottish laws continue to function as normal after the UK leaves the EU.

It comes amid a heated dispute between the devolved and UK governments on the UK's own EU Withdrawal Bill, which the Scottish and Welsh administrations have described as a "power grab".

They are angered by measures in the UK bill which would see some powers held by the EU not immediately passed to them.

The Scottish Government is pushing through its bill despite Holyrood presiding officer Ken Macintosh's stated belief that the Scottish Parliament does not have the power to legislate on the matter.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1409229-snp-ministers-to-push-through-brexit-power-grab-block/ | default

Scotland's Brexit minister Michael Russell told Holyrood that he was "regretful" the legislation had to be introduced.

MSPs voted in favour of the Bill's general principles by 94 votes to 30, with opposition coming from the Scottish Conservatives who described the proposals as a "wrecking bill" that would cause "chaos".

Russell said he plans to publish the 25 areas in the UK bill where the two governments cannot agree as soon as possible.

He challenged those who questioned proposals in the bill to hand powers to Scottish ministers to bring forward amendments, saying: "This is a job that has to be done."

"I believe we should stand up for the rights of this Parliament because that's standing up for the rights of the people of Scotland," Russell added.

"But I go in to negotiate absolutely determined to get an agreement."

'It's not a bill for continuity - it's a wrecking bill to cause constitutional confusion and chaos.'
Adam Tomkins MSP

Tory MSP Adam Tomkins claimed the Scottish Government has "traded away leverage", saying: "The UK Parliament is now free to legislate on EU withdrawal even if we do not give our consent to the Withdrawal Bill."

He added: "This bill is unnecessary, seriously flawed, ill-thought through and incoherent.

"That has been compounded by the reckless speed with which the SNP is railroading this legislation through our parliament. 

"The bill is also incompetent - our very own presiding officer has told us so. Yet the SNP carries on regardless of the views of the presiding officer, regardless of the rule of law, and regardless of the very devolution settlement it clams to champion.

"It's not a bill for continuity - it's a wrecking bill to cause constitutional confusion and chaos."

However, Scottish Labour and the Scottish Liberal Democrats supported the principles of the bill, with Labour MSP Neil Findlay saying it had his party's "cautious support".

Lib Dem MSP Tavish Scott said the legislation was "necessary but flawed", while the Scottish Greens also backed the bill.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1409141-conservatives-trying-to-rewrite-devolution-settlement/ | default

Similar legislation was launched last week by the Labour-led Welsh government.

The presiding officer's judgement against the bill is at odds with his counterpart in Cardiff, Elin Jones, who found its equivalent to fall within the Welsh Assembly's competence.

The Scottish Government's top legal officer, the Lord Advocate, has advised that he believes the Scottish bill can be passed by Holyrood.

If the final version of it is passed, the country's three legal officers will have 28 days to refer it to the Supreme Court.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1409525-sturgeon-and-may-to-work-on-breaking-brexit-deadlock/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.