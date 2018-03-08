Labour MP reads list of women killed by male violence

Jess Phillips named those who have been killed by men since last year's International Women's Day.

Jess Phillips read list of women killed by male violence. ITV

MP Jess Phillips called for the "culture of male violence" towards women to end as she read a list of women killed by men in the UK since last year's International Women's Day.

The Labour politician read the list for the third year running, which this year added up to more than 100 women.

The list is collated by activist Karen Ingala Smith of the Counting Dead Women Project, who collaborates with Women's Aid (England) to create 'The Femicide Census'.

In 2017 at least 136 UK women were killed by men, or where a man is or was the principal suspect. That is a mortality rate of one woman dying every 2.6 days.

MPs listened in silence as the Birmingham Yardley MP spent several minutes listing the names in the House of Commons.

Ms Phillips said: "Violence against women and girls is an epidemic; if as many people died every week at a sporting event or because they had a specific job, there would be a national outcry.

"These women deserve the same; we must all do better to hear their stories and to the end the culture of male violence that killed them."

MP Jess Phillips read the list to the House of Commons Parliament TV

The MP paid tribute to Karen Ingala Smith and the Counting Dead Women project for assisting her with the list.

She added: "Women like Karen face backlash for undertaking such research and after today I will be told that I don't care about men who died, which is obviously ridiculous and it is never said to those who stand up and honour the men of this country.

"I am grateful that Karen Ingala Smith ignores this and remains on the side of the women who died, not the forces who want to ignore it."

Karen, who has been making the annual list since 2012 writes on her blog how "Counting Dead Women isn't funded" and that she does it in her own time because she thinks it is important.

International Women's Day is held annually on March 8 to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievement of women.

