Nicola Sturgeon and Mhairi Black 'most influential women'

The SNP politicians topped the UK-wide online poll carried out by Sky News.

Nicola Sturgeon and Mhairi Black have topped the poll in a survey of the most influential women in Britain, beating the Queen and Margaret Thatcher.

The pair of SNP politicians took the first and second spots after an online poll by Sky News to mark the 100-year anniversary of women getting the right to vote.

Sky published its findings on International Women's Day, saying: "It seems the fans of two of the SNP's most prominent figures have responded in their thousands."

Its list of 100 influential women, compiled with the help of the group Equality Now, also includes Princess Diana, Emmeline Pankhurst, JK Rowling, Jane Austen and the Spice Girls.

Queen Elizabeth II is number three in the poll, followed by Princess Diana in the fourth spot and Margaret Thatcher at five.

Sky News initially kept voting live for the top five even after it had published the results but has now closed the poll.

Black, MP for Paisley and Renfrewshire South, overtook the Queen into second place earlier in the day.

It comes a day after she made waves during a speech at Westminster in which she outlined the level of misogynistic and homophobic abuse she has received in her time as an MP.

