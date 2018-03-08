  • STV
  • MySTV

Scottish Labour bosses block vote on single market

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

Former party leader Kezia Dugdale wanted to change the party's Brexit policy.

Brexit block: The party's conference begins in Dundee on Friday.
Brexit block: The party's conference begins in Dundee on Friday. PA

Scottish Labour's ruling body has blocked an attempt to change the party's policy on Brexit ahead of its annual conference.

Several local constituency branches, as well as former leader Kezia Dugdale, had called on the party to allow a vote on whether or not to remain in the European single market after the country leaves the European Union.

All mention of the single market has been excluded from the text of a statement agreed by the Scottish executive committee (SEC) at a late night meeting in Dundee's Apex Hotel on the eve of the conference.

After a heated debate on the motion, the SEC formally backed it unanimously after it was clear that those proposing a change to party policy did not have a majority in the room.

A senior pro-EU source in Scottish Labour said: "It will be a democratic outrage if a vote on permanent single market membership is blocked in this way.

"We have a proud history of democratic debate in this party, but members now risk being denied their say on the biggest issue facing our country.

"This was never about personalities, it has always been about the workers we represent."

STV News obtained a copy of the statement before the SEC meeting begun.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1409567-kezia-dugdale-leads-campaign-for-single-market/ | default

A Scottish Labour insider told STV News: "The executive agreeing to a unity motion is a step in the right direction.

"It will allow for a good debate on the issues-hopefully everyone sees sense and makes this about policy, not personalities."

A debate on Brexit will still go ahead, but the text of the motion which will be put to delegates will simply call on the conference to back a Brexit deal which will prioritise "working people's jobs", " a new permanent customs union" and reaffirms that "all devolved powers coming back from Brussels to be returned to Holyrood".

Dugdale, as well as Edinburgh South MP Ian Murray, had launched an internal pressure group named Scottish Labour for the Single Market in a bid to support the move.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.