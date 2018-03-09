  • STV
  • MySTV

UK ministers' Brexit analysis 'proves power grab plans'

STV

The UK Government confirmed it wants control over 24 devolved areas after leaving EU.

Meeting: Theresa May and Nicola Sturgeon will talk next week (file pic).
Meeting: Theresa May and Nicola Sturgeon will talk next week (file pic).

Scotland Brexit minister said the UK Government's bid to retain temporary control in 24 devolved areas after leaving the EU confirms it plans a "power grab".

UK ministers said on Friday that they want temporary power over areas such as agriculture, fisheries, food labelling and public procurement after Brexit.

They say it will "help ensure an orderly departure from EU law and to provide certainty to UK businesses while new legislative frameworks are agreed".

The Scottish and Welsh governments have accused the UK Government of a power grab and introduced their own legislation.

Scotland's Brexit minister Michael Russell said: "This list simply confirms the UK Government's plans for a power grab.

"We are not opposed to working together on joint frameworks in some of these areas but we have been given no assurances on how frameworks will operate, who makes the decisions about them and how we would be able to ensure Scotland's interests are properly protected."

Analysis released by the UK Government states there are 153 areas where EU laws intersect with devolved competence.

It says "the vast majority" of powers returning from Brussels will be controlled by Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast from day one of Brexit.

However, there are 24 policy areas it says are expected to require a UK legislative framework and where it is intended that existing EU rules and regulations will "roll over into UK law" for a temporary period.

These include agricultural support, animal health, chemicals regulation, fisheries management and support, food labelling and public procurement.

'This list simply confirms the UK Government's plans for a power grab.'
Michael Russell

There are a further 12 areas that UK ministers believe are reserved but are "under discussion with the devolved administrations", including migrant access to benefits and state aid.

Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington said:"This is cast-iron evidence that the EU Withdrawal Bill will deliver significant brand new powers for the devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

"The vast majority of these new powers will be in the control of the devolved administrations on the day we leave the EU.

"There is a much smaller group of powers where the devolved governments will be required to follow current EU laws for a little bit longer while we work out a new UK approach."

Mr Lidington said the analysis had been published to be "open and transparent", adding he hoped an agreement can still be reached with the devolved administrations.

Both the Scottish and Welsh governments have brought forward their own legislation as a "backstop" to ensure the continuity of EU law in devolved areas.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Wales' First Minister Carwyn Jones are due to hold talks with Theresa May next week.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.