Labour MP: Corbyn's views on immigration make Farage smile

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

Edinburgh South MP Ian Murray reacted angrily to Corbyn's views on agency labour.

Brexit: Jeremy Corbyn (left) views were compared to Nigel Farage's by one of his own MPs. Violaine Martin/Gage Skidmore

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's comments on immigration would have made Nigel Farage smile, according to a Scottish Labour MP.

Ian Murray made the remarks after Corbyn said the Brexit deal must allow a future Labour government to be able to "stop employers being able to import cheap agency labour" from Europe "to undercut existing pay and conditions".

The Edinburgh South MP called on the party to support the free movement of people and remain inside the European single market in a conference fringe meeting alongside former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale.

"I am disappointed the Labour party are not making this argument," Murray told those at the meeting.

"Immigration is good for the United Kingdom and Scotland.

"I was incredibly disappointed to see yesterday that the only person smiling after that passage of Jeremy's speech yesterday would have been Nigel Farage."

STV News has approached Labour for comment in response to Murray's comments.

Speaking at the conference on Friday, Corbyn said: "We cannot be held back inside or outside the EU from taking the steps we need to develop and invest in cutting edge industries and local business to stop the tide of privatisation and outsourcing.

"Or from preventing employers being able to import cheap agency labour, to undercut existing pay and conditions in the name of free market orthodoxy."

Dugdale was similarly critical of the party's position on Brexit and its record.

"We have allowed the myths of EU immigration rules to be perpetuated by our own failures to take on these mythical arguments for decades," she said.

She added later: "How can it be that our party by supporting a customs union but not the single market can be at peace with he free movement of tractors, grain and widgets but not people?

The ex-leader said she is "still fighting to stop Brexit" but recognises if the country is to leave the EU then remaining inside the single market and the customs union is the best option open to the UK.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.