  • STV
  • MySTV

Fishermen want immediate exit from EU policy post-Brexit

STV

Scottish Fishermen's Federation demands a sharp exit from the common fisheries policy.

Fishermen: Industry warns UK Government of 'red lines'.
Fishermen: Industry warns UK Government of 'red lines'.

Scottish fishermen have demanded the immediate exit from the common fisheries policy (CFP) when Britain leaves the European Union.

The Scottish Fishermen's Federation (SFF) insists the UK must be able to operate as "a fully-functioning coastal state" after it has left the bloc in March 2019.

The call is one of several "red lines" which the industry is warning the UK Government not to cross in Brexit negotiations with the EU.

SFF chief executive Bertie Armstrong said: "We simply will not accept a continuation of the status quo for almost two years.

"Reciprocal access is anything but - under the present arrangements EU vessels harvest 10 more fish from our waters than we do from theirs.

"In her Mansion House speech, the Prime Minister spoke of ensuring 'fairer shares' for our fishermen - that must mean an immediate end to the current situation in which EU vessels are entitled, gratis, to 60% of the fish in UK waters while our own vessels are allowed to catch just 40%."

The intervention follows the recent publication of draft guidelines for the EU side of Brexit trade talks, which seek "existing reciprocal access to fishing waters" during the transition period.

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1404118-ministers-urged-to-rule-out-long-brexit-fishing-transition/ | default

The SFF is demanding an immediate exit from the CFP in March 2019, "ensuring the EU does not have the right to grant access and set fishing opportunity and management rules within UK waters during the implementation period".

It calls for the UK to become a fully-functioning coastal state from "day one" under international law, with a nine-month "bridge" to align with the international fisheries negotiations calendar.

They also say discussions over access to UK waters should be on UK terms and that there should be no link between access and trade.

Mr Armstrong added: "The guiding principles in our waters must be 'science, sovereignty and shares' - sustainable limits set by robust science, sovereignty as defined in international law over the resources in our waters and shares of opportunity that reflect those principles.

"In other words, we decide who catches what, where and when in our seas.

"Senior politicians and negotiators need to understand that adopting any other position in the talks will be a monumental betrayal once again of the interests of the fishing industry at a time when polls show huge public support for our position."

A UK Government spokesman said: "When we leave the European Union, we will leave the common fisheries policy and regain control of access to our waters.

"As part of a new economic partnership we want to continue to work with the EU to manage shared stocks in a sustainable way and to agree reciprocal access to waters and a fairer allocation of fishing opportunities for the UK fishing industry."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.