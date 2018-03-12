I am not a sex pest and I didn't grope anyone, says MSP

Mark McDonald denies claims he groped a woman at an SNP Christmas party.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5749714177001-mark-mcdonald-pt-1.jpg" />

Shamed MSP Mark McDonald has insisted he is not a sex pest and he did not grope a woman at an SNP Christmas party during an interview with STV News.

McDonald will return to Holyrood on Tuesday following his resignation from the SNP last week after he admitted to previously behaving towards two women in a way which "fell below the level of professionalism that they were entitled to expect of me".

His resignation came after the findings of the report ordered by the party.

He told STV News he will "atone for his mistakes" when he returns to the Scottish Parliament but is fully aware "some people will want nothing to do with me".

The investigation, which was conducted by a former police officer, concluded he exploited "his position of power" over two women, sent "unwanted text and social media messages" and his behaviour caused distress to those involved.

A third woman's claim that he had touched her inappropriately at a party was not substantiated by the investigators but they had "no intention to doubt the account of the witness".

McDonald told STV News he did not grope anyone.

"So the allegation that I have seen being reported - I reject entirely," he stated.

"Not only do I reject it entirely but I was able to bring forward an individual who was with me that evening, who witnessed my behaviour and was able to verify that I did not do what was alleged in that instance."

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5749720512001-mark-mcdonald-pt-2.jpg" />

The 37-year-old insisted he was not a sex pest but was instead "a person that has made errors in the past in terms of how I behaved towards people".

The final report sent to the party by the investigators has not been published but the Sunday Times states one of the woman said she had felt "groomed" by the MSP.

When the remark was brought to his attention, McDonald said: "That is not a description that I would accept in that respect.

"I accept that I had a relationship with an individual which did not respect the professional boundaries that it should have done."

The politician also rejected the claim he is returning to his £61,778 job purely for the money.

McDonald said his Aberdeen Donside constituency is "a group of communities that I care about very deeply" and it is representing the area which is the "motivating factor".

He will sit as an independent MSP and will meet with parliamentary authorities on Tuesday, ahead of relocating his Holyrood office to the basement of the building.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5749729862001-mark-mcdonald-pt-3.jpg" />

