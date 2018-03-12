  • STV
  • MySTV

I am not a sex pest and I didn't grope anyone, says MSP

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

Mark McDonald denies claims he groped a woman at an SNP Christmas party.

Shamed MSP Mark McDonald has insisted he is not a sex pest and he did not grope a woman at an SNP Christmas party during an interview with STV News.

McDonald will return to Holyrood on Tuesday following his resignation from the SNP last week after he admitted to previously behaving towards two women in a way which "fell below the level of professionalism that they were entitled to expect of me".

His resignation came after the findings of the report ordered by the party.

He told STV News he will "atone for his mistakes" when he returns to the Scottish Parliament but is fully aware "some people will want nothing to do with me".

The investigation, which was conducted by a former police officer, concluded he exploited "his position of power" over two women, sent "unwanted text and social media messages" and his behaviour caused distress to those involved.

A third woman's claim that he had touched her inappropriately at a party was not substantiated by the investigators but they had "no intention to doubt the account of the witness".

McDonald told STV News he did not grope anyone.

"So the allegation that I have seen being reported - I reject entirely," he stated.

"Not only do I reject it entirely but I was able to bring forward an individual who was with me that evening, who witnessed my behaviour and was able to verify that I did not do what was alleged in that instance."

The 37-year-old insisted he was not a sex pest but was instead "a person that has made errors in the past in terms of how I behaved towards people".

The final report sent to the party by the investigators has not been published but the Sunday Times states one of the woman said she had felt "groomed" by the MSP.

When the remark was brought to his attention, McDonald said: "That is not a description that I would accept in that respect.

"I accept that I had a relationship with an individual which did not respect the professional boundaries that it should have done."

The politician also rejected the claim he is returning to his £61,778 job purely for the money.

McDonald said his Aberdeen Donside constituency is "a group of communities that I care about very deeply" and it is representing the area which is the "motivating factor".

He will sit as an independent MSP and will meet with parliamentary authorities on Tuesday, ahead of relocating his Holyrood office to the basement of the building.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.